Watch: First Visuals of Gorakhpur Link Expressway as CM Yogi Adityanath Inaugurates and Takes First Ride

Gorakhpur: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday inaugurated the Gorakhpur Link Expressway, a major road project aimed at boosting connectivity in eastern Uttar Pradesh. Right after cutting the ribbon, CM Yogi travelled on the expressway himself, marking the first official ride on the newly built road.

The expressway, which links Gorakhpur to the Purvanchal Expressway, is expected to reduce travel time and support economic development in the region. CM Yogi called it a “big step” towards improving infrastructure and road connectivity in eastern UP.

Built at a cost of over ₹7,283 crore, the 91-km long expressway runs through Gorakhpur, Sant Kabir Nagar, Ambedkar Nagar, and Azamgarh districts.