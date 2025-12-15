Watch: Nitin Nabin Takes Charge as BJP National Working President Amid Grand Delhi Welcome

Watch: Grand Delhi Welcome for Nitin Nabin After Being Appointed as New New BJP National Working President | Image: ANI, Republic

Delhi: Bihar Minister and MLA Nitin Nabin on Monday assumed charge as the new BJP national working president at Bharatiya Janata Party's headquarters in Delhi. He succeeded BJP leader JP Nadda.

Nabin received a grand welcome in Delhi as he arrived at the BJP's headquarters after being appointed as the working president of the party.

He is set to assume the charge of the role soon.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Ministers JP Nadda and Piyush Goyal, among others, welcomed Nabin amid rousing sloganeering by the party's workers.

After his arrival, Nabin paid tributes to Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee and Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya at the party headquarters.

Nitin Nabin, 45, is the youngest BJP National Working President. A five-time MLA from Bihar, Nabin currently serves as the state's Road Construction Minister and has previously held portfolios including Urban Development and Housing and the Law Department.

The son of veteran BJP leader Navin Kishore Prasad Sinha, Nabin, combines administrative experience with a long organisational career within the party. He is set to assume the office today.

Speaking to ANI before his departure for Delhi, Nabin expressed gratitude to the people of Bihar and his constituency, crediting their blessings for his elevation to the national role. "People of my constituency gave me blessings. With their blessings, this is happening," he said.

Nabin also acknowledged the guidance and encouragement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and senior BJP leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, for entrusting him with the responsibility.

"I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the central leadership, Prime Minister, Home Minister, Defence Minister and everyone in the central leadership for giving me this opportunity. I have the Prime Minister's blessings, and I will further advance the guidance and leadership he has provided," Nubin added.

Bihar BJP President and Minister Dilip Jaiswal accompanied Nabin during his departure and said the appointment of a young leader to a key national post sends a strong message to the youth of the country.

"Nitin Nabin is young, and this sends a message throughout the country and to the youth that the BJP has appointed a 45-year-old young man to the national president's chair," he said.