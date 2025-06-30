WATCH: Horrific CCTV Video Shows Car Ramming Into Two Women Outside Clothing Store in Bengal

Kolkata: A terrifying accident was caught on CCTV outside a clothing store in West Bengal's Sodepur when a car lost control in the parking lot and rammed into two women on Sunday.

The disturbing footage shows the vehicle suddenly speeding forward and hitting the two women who were walking in the parking space. Onlookers rushed to help them as the victims lay injured on the ground.

Both women were immediately taken to Sagar Dutt Medical College and Hospital, where they are said to be in critical condition. Hospital sources said doctors are closely monitoring their condition.