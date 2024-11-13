sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Jharkhand Elections | Middle-East Conflict | Elon Musk | India Economic Summit | US Elections |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • WATCH: Independent Candidate Slaps SDM Outside Polling Booth Amid By-election in Deoli-Uniara

Published 16:13 IST, November 13th 2024

WATCH: Independent Candidate Slaps SDM Outside Polling Booth Amid By-election in Deoli-Uniara

In a shocking incident at a Rajasthan polling booth, independent candidate Naresh Meena was caught on video slapping Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM).

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Independent candidate Naresh Meena slapped SDM
A video surfaced on social media where a independent candidate slapped a SDM | Image: X
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

16:13 IST, November 13th 2024