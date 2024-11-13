Published 16:13 IST, November 13th 2024
WATCH: Independent Candidate Slaps SDM Outside Polling Booth Amid By-election in Deoli-Uniara
In a shocking incident at a Rajasthan polling booth, independent candidate Naresh Meena was caught on video slapping Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM).
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
A video surfaced on social media where a independent candidate slapped a SDM | Image: X
