Watch: Karnataka Gang-Rape Accused Celebrate with Bikes, Cars & Music After Getting Bail

Bengaluru: In an appalling incident in Karnataka's Haveri, seven primary accused in a gang rape case took out a victory parade shortly after being granted bail. Their celebration videos have now gone viral on social media, which show a mega procession featuring cars, bikes, loud cheers and music.

Viral Videos Draw Widespread Condemnation

The videos showing a victory parade by the gang rape suspects is being heavily denounced by social media users online. While some have expressed shock and disgust, others have questioned the court's judgment to grant them bail.

2024 Hangal Gang Rape Case

The incident dates back to January 2024, several men assaulted an interfaith couple after barging into the hotel room of in Hangal, Haveri. They dragged the woman to a nearby forest and subjected her to further violence, including hitting her with a stick and allegedly gang raping her.

A case on the charges of the same was registered after the survivor gave a detailed account, initially identifying the suspects. In total, 19 suspects were arrested, with seven of them being the prime accused.

Twelve of the suspects, who allegedly facilitated the crime, were granted bail about 10 months ago. And now, the Haveri Sessions Court recently granted bail to the seven prime accused after the 26-year-old survivor reportedly failed to positively identify them.