  WATCH | Mamata Banerjee Fumes After Kolkata Police Band 'Denied' Entry In Raj Bhawan For R-Day Function

Published 23:21 IST, January 26th 2025

WATCH | Mamata Banerjee Fumes After Kolkata Police Band 'Denied' Entry In Raj Bhawan For R-Day Function

West Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee alleged that the Kolkata Police band was denied entry into Raj Bhawan on the Republic Day ceremony.

Reported by: Digital Desk
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee alleged that Kolkata police band was denied entry in Raj Bhawan for Republic Day event
Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday alleged that the Kolkata Police band was denied entry into Raj Bhawan on the occasion of the Republic Day event. 

Mamata Banerjee also alleged that the Kolkata Police band was not allowed to perform at a Republic Day ceremony in Raj Bhawan.

Expressing frustration over the matter, Mamata Banerjee argued with support staff present at the gate of the Governor House.

"Every year our Kolkata police band performs in this event. This year too, Raj Bhawan invited the Kolkata police band, but the entry of the Kolkata police band was not allowed at the governor's house," Mamata Banerjee said. 

Mamata Banerjee Gets Angry After Kolkata Police Band ‘Denied’ Entry In Raj Bhawan | WATCH 

Following the intervention of the Chief Minister, the Kolkata police band was permitted to enter and perform at the residence of Governor CV Ananda Bose .

