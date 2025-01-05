WATCH | Man Flung into Air as Speeding Auto Rams into Bike in Karnataka's Gadag

A shocking road accident was caught on CCTV in Gadag’s Betgeri area, where a speeding auto-rickshaw hit a bike rider. The accident happened on December 24 in front of Canara Bank at Betgeri, under the Gadag traffic police station limits.

The visuals show the bike rider being thrown off his vehicle after the collision and lying unconscious on the road. The auto-rickshaw driver fled the scene immediately after the accident. The injured biker was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries and is currently receiving treatment.

CCTV Footage Goes Viral

The CCTV footage of the accident has since gone viral, sparking outrage among residents. The visuals highlight the dangers of rash driving, which has become a growing concern in the twin cities of Gadag and Betgeri.

Public Protests Against Rash Driving