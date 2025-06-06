Crucial Video Captures Stampede Breaking Out at Gate 20 of Bengaluru’s Chinnaswamy Stadium: The Exact Moment Caught on Cam

Bengaluru: A new video has emerged showing the moments leading up to the deadly stampede outside the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on June 4th, where 11 people lost their lives and many others were injured.

The video, filmed at 4:30 PM at Gate No. 20, shows thousands of fans struggling to get through the locked gates, with people falling over each other as the situation rapidly escalates into chaos.

The stampede occurred as thousands of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) fans gathered to celebrate the team’s historic first-ever IPL victory. However, what was supposed to be a jubilant event turned into a tragedy due to overcrowding and poor crowd control. Fans were left panicking and gasping for air, unable to move as the metal gates were forced open.

The Karnataka government has admitted that the turnout far exceeded expectations. While only 35,000 people were expected at the stadium, an estimated 2 to 3 lakh people showed up, causing severe overcrowding. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah stated, “We did not anticipate such a massive crowd,” while offering Rs. 10 lakh as compensation to the families of the deceased and free treatment for the injured.

RCB released an official statement expressing its deep sorrow for the tragic incident. The team said it had not anticipated such an overwhelming crowd and that it had followed the guidance of local authorities. IPL Chairman Arun Dhumal confirmed that RCB officials were unaware of the situation unfolding outside the stadium during the celebrations.

The tragedy has sparked political outrage, with the BJP demanding action over the event’s poor planning and lack of crowd control. Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar apologized for the incident, acknowledging that the crowd had become uncontrollable. He stated that more than 5,000 security personnel were deployed, but it was not enough to prevent the chaos.