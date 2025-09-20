WATCH | Mysterious Object Lights Up Delhi-NCR Night Sky, Meteorite Suspected

New Delhi: A mysterious image streaked over Delhi-NCR, lighting up the skies, in the dead of night. The surprising incident occurred in the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, at around 1.20 am, when the mysterious light was witnessed over the Delhi-NCR. The incident has stirred speculations amongst onlookers and scientists alike. Many have labelled the enigmatic occurrence as either a meteorite or a fragment of a rocket that ventured too close to Earth's atmosphere.

Adding to the curiosity, certain scientists have issued predictions that a meteorite of considerable proportions, even larger than the towering Qutub Minar, a historic monument in Delhi, will pass close to our planet, Earth.

Meanwhile, the incident has lit up a frenzy of interest and concern amongst the citizens of Delhi-NCR. According to reports, there are no confirmed reports of damage or impact from the mysterious image in the skies on the night in question. However, past instances of supposed meteorite sightings in the region have led to various theories.

For instance, in Ghaziabad, rumours spread about a meteorite hitting near the Sahibabad railway godown back in 2020, with people claiming to have seen ball-like celestial bodies fall from the sky.

The scientists describe a meteorite as a space rock or meteoroid entering Earth's atmosphere, causing the air around it to glow intensely due to friction, thus creating what we commonly refer to as a shooting star. Meteor showers occur annually as Earth passes through debris trails left by comets.