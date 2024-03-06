PM Modi Prays at Ujjaini Mahakali Temple in Hyderabad | In Pics

Advertisement

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, March 5, offered prayers at Sri Ujjaini Mahakali Temple in Secunderabad, Telangana, amid tight security. The temple priests presented Modi with a photo frame of the Goddess.

PM Modi, who stayed here last night at the Raj Bhavan, proceeded to Sangareddy district after the temple visit. Later, he launched projects worth Rs 6,800 crore and also address a rally.

Image: X/ @narendramodi

“Prayed for the good health, well being and prosperity of all Indians at the Sri Ujjaini Mahakali Devasthanam, Secunderabad,” said the prime minister in a post on X.

The Prime Minister inaugurated the Civil Aviation Research Organisation (CARO) centre in Hyderabad which has been set up at Begumpet Airport, Hyderabad by the Airports Authority of India to upgrade and enhance research and development (R&D) activities in the civil aviation sector.

Built at a cost of more than Rs 350 crore, the state-of-art facility is compliant with 5-STAR-GRIHA Rating and Energy Conservation Building Code (ECBC) norms.

PM Modi also inaugurated and laid the foundation for three National Highway projects, among others.