WATCH | Railways Installs 76.2m Track Bridge In Katni in 2.5 Hours
Railways have successfully installed a 76.2m open web girder in just around 2.5 hours in the Katni district of Madhya Pradesh.
The track bridge has been built to provide elevation to a new railway track passing over an already existing one at ground level.
"Successful launch of 76.20m Open Web Girder, rail over rail at Katni in a record 2.5 hours," Railways Minister Vaishnaw wrote while sharing the video on social media platform X.
An open web girder is a structure that is used to bridge two ends of a railway track when it passes over either a depression in the topography or water bodies such as rivers.
