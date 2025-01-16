WATCH | Railways Installs 76.2m Track Bridge In Katni in 2.5 Hours

Katni: Railways have successfully installed a 76.2m open web girder in just around 2.5 hours in the Katni district of Madhya Pradesh .

The track bridge has been built to provide elevation to a new railway track passing over an already existing one at ground level.

"Successful launch of 76.20m Open Web Girder, rail over rail at Katni in a record 2.5 hours," Railways Minister Vaishnaw wrote while sharing the video on social media platform X.