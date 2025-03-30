WATCH: Stray Dogs Meet Robotic Dog at IIT Kanpur In Heartwarming Video

New Delhi: At IIT Kanpur’s annual Techkriti festival, a heartwarming interaction between stray dogs and a robotic dog has captured the attention of the internet. The moment was shared on X (formerly Twitter).

Video: Stray Dog Meets Robotic Dog

A Playful Encounter Between Man's Best Friend and Technology

The video begins with curious stray dogs approaching a robot dog created by Muks Robotics. Intrigued by its mechanical counterpart, the stray dog sniffs and attempts to engage with the robot. Mimicking the dog’s movements, the robotic canine rolls playfully on the ground. The clip says a lot about the incredible capabilities of AI-powered robotics while also capturing the playful instincts of a stray dog.

Not the First Time

This isn't the first time such a heartwarming interaction has unfolded at the Techkriti festival. In March 2024, a similar moment involving a stray dog and a robotic canine also went viral. The video, shared by Dr. Mukesh Bangar, featured a stray dog engaging with a robot dog.