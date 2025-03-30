WATCH: Stray Dogs Meet Robotic Dog at IIT Kanpur In Heartwarming Video

Updated March 30th 2025, 10:56 IST
New Delhi: At IIT Kanpur’s annual Techkriti festival, a heartwarming interaction between stray dogs and a robotic dog has captured the attention of the internet. The moment was shared on X (formerly Twitter).
The video begins with curious stray dogs approaching a robot dog created by Muks Robotics. Intrigued by its mechanical counterpart, the stray dog sniffs and attempts to engage with the robot. Mimicking the dog’s movements, the robotic canine rolls playfully on the ground. The clip says a lot about the incredible capabilities of AI-powered robotics while also capturing the playful instincts of a stray dog.
This isn't the first time such a heartwarming interaction has unfolded at the Techkriti festival. In March 2024, a similar moment involving a stray dog and a robotic canine also went viral. The video, shared by Dr. Mukesh Bangar, featured a stray dog engaging with a robot dog.
Now here’s the real question: What do you think that playful stray dog made of the robot dog?
Published March 30th 2025, 09:35 IST