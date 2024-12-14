Watch: Temple Reopens After 46 Years in UP's Sambhal

A Shiv temple has been reopened in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal after 46 years, on Saturday, by the state police. | Image: ANI

Sambhal: A Shiv temple in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal which had been closed since 1978 has been reopened, police said on Saturday.

Patron of Nagar Hindu Sabha, Vishnu Sharan Rastogi claimed that the temple has been re-opened after 1978.

Sambhal Circle Officer (SO) Anuj Kumar Chaudhary said that they found a temple while inspecting information about encroachment.

"We had received information that a temple in the area was being encroached upon. When we inspected the spot, we found a temple there," Chaudhary told ANI.

Sambhal Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Vandana Mishra also reached the spot and said that the temple was found when the district administration was inspecting the electricity theft. The encroachment upon the temple will be removed, she added.

"When we were carrying out a campaign against the electricity theft we found a temple. Residents of the area said that the temple has been closed since 1978. The temple has been opened and cleaned...The encroachment upon the temple will be removed" SDM Mishra told ANI.

Meanwhile, Vishnu Sharan Rastogi, patron of Nagar Hindu Sabha, claimed that the temple has been reopened after 1978. He said that the temple was closed because no priest was ready to live there.

"We used to live in the Khaggu Sarai area...We have a house nearby (in the Khaggu Sarai area)...After 1978, we sold the house and vacated the place. This is a temple of Lord Shiva...We left this area and we were not able to take care of this temple. No priest lived in this place...15-20 families left this area...We had closed the temple because the priests could not live here. The priest did not dare to live here...The temple was closed since 1978 and today it has been opened..." Rastogi told ANI.

He further informed that there was a well outside the temple which has been destroyed.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Addl. SP) Shrish Chandra also reached the spot and informed that a well had also been found in the area after digging.

"We had information regarding an ancient well in front of the temple. Upon digging a well has been found in the area..." Chandra said.

Earlier, the district administration on Saturday morning carried out an anti-encroachment drive in the Shahi Jama Masjid area.

The district administration team visited Sambhal to check on the noise pollution through loudspeakers, Sambhal District Magistrate (DM) Rajender Pensiya said, adding that they found that there was electricity (power) theft in the area.

Sambhal Violence during mosque survey

Clashes erupted in Sambhal on November 24, 2024, during a court-ordered survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid, a 500-year-old mosque. The violence broke out when protesters gathered near the mosque, leading to stone-pelting and arson. The incident resulted in the deaths of four people and injuries to several others.



The situation escalated when the wuzu khana (ablution tank) was drained, leading to rumors that the mosque was being dug up.