Breathtaking And Majestic: Watch Train Crossing Newly Built Pamban Bridge, To Be Inaugurated By PM Modi On April 6

Newly built Pamban bridge to be inaugurated by PM Modi on Ram Navami on April 6. | Image: ANI

Chennai: Ahead of the its inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi , a video of India’s engineering marvel Pamban bridge has surfaced showing a train majestically crossing the newly built structure over the Arabian Sea.

The total length of the new Pamban bridge is 2.06 km — 1.28 miles between the Indian mainland and Pamban Island.

A display of India’s engineering strength, the new bridge will be flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Ram Navami , April 6.

The new Pamban bridge will replace the old structure that was shut down in 2022 due to corrosion. The new bridge has been constructed at an expense of Rs 535 crore by Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL).

It is also India’s first vertical lift bridge which will allow hassle free passage of ships and ensure seamless rail movement at the same time.

The video has gone viral on social media shows the train slowly approaching the bridge and crossing the Arabian sea, giving a perfect view of the ocean, the old Pamban bridge and a highway connected the two lands.

The newly built structure is better in many ways than the old one. The new bridge is capable of supporting double line and is electrification ready. Built in 1914, the old bridge supported only a single track design without electrification.

Compared to the old one, the new bridge has an air clearance of 22 meters instead of 19, from the sea level.

Pamban India's second longest sea bridge

After Bandra-Worli sea link, the Pamban bridge is India’s second largest sea bridge. Though, the Bandra-Worli structure is only for road transport and not railways.

Old Pamban Bridge built in 1914, discontinued after 108 years

The old Pamban bridge was first inaugurated on February 25, 1914. It was discontinued for use in 2022 but served for 108 years.