Watch: Vijay Loses Cool at Security Personnel for Pushing Elderly Man During Puducherry Rally; Netizens Praise 'Leader Qualities'

Puducherry: In a heartfelt moment that has gone viral, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and actor Thalapathy Vijay was seen visibly upset with his security team after an elderly supporter was allegedly pushed during a public rally in Puducherry on Saturday.

Eyewitnesses and videos circulating on social media captured the incident as Vijay was interacting with the massive crowd. An elderly man, eager to get closer to the leader, was reportedly shoved by a security personnel trying to manage the enthusiastic gathering. Vijay, known for his calm demeanor, immediately intervened and expressed his displeasure, asking the security staff to handle the situation with more care and respect, especially towards senior citizens.

A video of the episode shows Vijay turning towards the security member and gesturing firmly while addressing the issue on the spot. Supporters present at the venue cheered the actor-politician's response, with many hailing it as a sign of his empathy and people-centric approach.

This incident comes amid heightened security measures at TVK events, following the tragic Karur stampede last year that claimed several lives. Vijay's team has been emphasizing disciplined crowd management, but the actor has repeatedly stressed the need for humane treatment of supporters.

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Netizens have reacted positively, with many calling it a display of "true leadership qualities." Comments like "Great leader in the making" and "He cares for every single fan" flooded social media platforms shortly after the clips surfaced.

Vijay, who is actively campaigning ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, addressed the crowd later.

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