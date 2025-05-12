‘Water and Blood Cannot Flow Together’: PM Modi's Stern Message To Pakistan Over Indus Waters

New Delhi: In his first address to the nation after Operation Sindoor, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a bold statement regarding the Indus Waters Treaty. PM Modi said, "Water and blood cannot flow together," pointing to the treaty which India suspended as part of its diplomatic strike in response to the Pahalgam terror attack. The prime minister's statement underlined India's commitment to tackling terrorism and ensuring the safety and security of its citizens. The message also signalled at the Indian government's resolve that the Indus Waters Treaty will remain in abeyance till Pakistan doesn't stops sponsoring terrorism on its and take concrete action against terrorists and terror outfits.

The Prime Minister's statement was a clear message to Pakistan that India will not tolerate terrorism in any form. PM Modi declared that "terror and trade cannot go hand in hand," asserting that India's diplomatic relations with Pakistan will be impacted as long as terrorism continues to emanate from its soil.

Indus Waters Treaty In Abeyance

The Indus Waters Treaty, a landmark water-sharing agreement between India and Pakistan, has been suspended by India. PM Modi's statement on the treaty highlights the complexities of India-Pakistan relations and the need for Pakistan to take concrete actions against terrorism. The treaty will remain in abeyance till Pakistan takes firm action against terrorism on its soil.

The suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty is a big development that shows the strained relations between the two countries. The treaty, brokered by the World Bank, has been in operation for over six decades, providing a framework for cooperation and dispute resolution. However, India's suspension of the treaty underlined the need for Pakistan to take concrete actions against terrorism. PM Modi's statement on terrorism is clear and unequivocal, saying, "Terror and trade cannot go hand in hand." His firm stance showcased India's commitment to tackling terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

The Prime Minister's remarks stressed that India's diplomatic relations with Pakistan will be impacted as long as terrorism continues to emanate from its soil. India expects Pakistan to dismantle terrorist networks operating from its territory and bring those responsible for terrorist attacks to justice. The ball is now in Pakistan's court to take concrete actions against terrorism. The world is watching, and it remains to be seen whether Pakistan will take heed of India's warning.

Dialogue with Pakistan

In a clear message to Pakistan, PM Modi has made it clear that the only possible dialogue between India and Pakistan would be on terrorism and the return of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). His stance shows India's commitment to addressing the core issues that have strained relations between the two countries. India's position is clear: terror, trade, and talks cannot be done together. The Prime Minister's statement stressed that India will not engage in meaningless dialogue with Pakistan unless it takes concrete actions against terrorism.