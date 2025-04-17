Water Supply Disruption in Several Areas of Delhi on April 21. Check Details Inside

The maintenance work, which involves interconnection tasks in the Dwarka water main and feeder lines, will impact water distribution across many areas in Delhi. | Image: Pixabay

New Delhi: Several areas in Delhi will experience disruptions in their water supply on April 21, 2025, due to essential maintenance work, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) announced on Thursday. The water supply will be cut off for five hours, from 3 pm to 8 pm, in various locations. Additionally, the Dwarka area will face a prolonged disruption for 12 hours, from 10 am to 10 pm on the same day.

The maintenance work, which involves interconnection tasks in the Dwarka water main and feeder lines, will impact water distribution across several localities.

Detailed List of Affected Areas

The following areas in Delhi will face water supply disruptions from 3 pm to 8 pm on April 21 due to interconnection work at Ranhola Mod:

- Udyog Vihar

- Jwala Puri R Block

- GH-12 Paschim Vihar Rishal Garden

- Chander Vihar

- Ranhola Baprola

- Jai Vihar GOC

- Chanchal Park

- LIG Flats Hastsal

- Vikas Nagar GOC

- Uttam Nagar GOC

- Om Vihar 1 to 5

- Maharani Enclave

- Ram Chander Enclave

- Pratap Enclave

- Shiv Vihar

- Rajan Vihar

- Hastsal Vihar

- Press Enclave

- Anand Vihar

- Gurpreet Nagar

- Dal Mil Road

- Yadav Enclave

- Roop Vihar

- Maheta Enclave

- Defence Enclave Part-1

- Shiv Vihar JJ Colony

- Deep Enclave

- Gupta Enclave

- Shakti Vihar

- DK Road L-1-2-3 Block

- Shrishram Park

- E-Block East Uttam Nagar

- Indra Park

- Indra Park Extension

- Ram Dutt Enclave

- Jain Park

- Matiala Extension

- Sukhi Ram Park

- Nanhey Park

and surrounding areas.

Dwarka Area to Face Extended Water Disruption

In Dwarka, the water supply will be affected for 12 hours, starting from 10 am to 10 pm. Areas impacted include:

- Yashobhoomi Dwarka

- Bharthal village

- Dhulsiras

- Bamnoli

and other adjoining areas.

The disruption in Dwarka is due to interconnection work on a 100mm diameter feeder line at CT-4 and CT-6, emanating from the Dwarka Water Treatment Plant (WTP), as mentioned in the DJB notification.

Availability of Water Tankers for Residents

To mitigate the inconvenience caused by the water supply disruption, the DJB has made water tankers available on request. Residents can contact the following numbers for water tanker services:

- Central Control Room: 011-23538495, 1916

- Water Emergency Nangloi: 8527995817, 8527995819

- Water Emergency Najafgarh: 8527995818, 18001217744

- Water Emergency Madhu Vihar: 9213975027

- Filling Point Budelha: 9650373332