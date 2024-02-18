Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated September 15th, 2021 at 12:26 IST

Water supply in southwest Delhi to be affected till Sept 20

Water supply in southwest Delhi to be affected till Sept 20

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
New Delhi, Sep 15 (PTI) Water supply will not be available in several areas of southwest Delhi till September 20 due to a disruption at the Dichaon Kalan underground reservoir because of heavy rains, the Delhi Jal Board said on Wednesday.

Residents can call on toll-free numbers -- 18001217744 and 8527995818 -- to book water tankers.

"Water will not be available through the pipeline till September 20 tentatively till repairs are completed. Till then, water will be made available to the residents through tankers," the DJB said in a statement.

The affected areas are Gopal Nagar, Lokesh Park, Dichaon village, Mitraon village, Kair village, Surakhpur, Shiv Enclave, Hira Park, Najafgarh Park, Nirmal Vihar, Gupta Market, Aggarwal Colony, Ekta Vihar, Gopal Nagar group of colonies, Krishna Vihar and Shri Krishan Colony.

Water supply has also been disrupted in Aradhna Enclave, Baba Haridass Nagar, Baba Haridass Colony, Sainik Enclave, Naveen Palace, Vinobha Enclave and Extension, Surya Kunj and Sarswati Kunj, Jharoda village, Mahesh Garden, Janta Vihar and Extension and Satyam Puram and the adjoining group of colonies. PTI GVS VN DIV DIV

Published September 15th, 2021 at 12:26 IST

