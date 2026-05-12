Water Woes Ahead: BMC Cuts Mumbai Water Supply By 10% Amid Weak Monsoon Fears As Lakes Run Low

Maharashtra: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has ordered a 10% water cut for Mumbai beginning May 15, after water levels in the city's seven lakes dropped due to rising temperatures and concerns about a delayed and below-average monsoon.

In a post on X, the BMC Chief PRO said, “BMC issues advisory for all Mumbaikars and appeals for discretionary use of water as the water level in supply lakes is quite low. BMC has also announced a 10% water cut across Mumbai from 15th May onwards.”

The move follows instructions from the state water resources department, which directed the local officials to begin preventative planning to preserve water ahead of the monsoon season. Aside from Mumbai, the water restriction will affect areas in Thane and Bhiwandi-Nizampur municipal corporations, which share the same reservoir network.

According to BMC data, the total usable water supply in the seven lakes was at 3.4 lakh million litres on Monday, accounting for around 23.5% of the overall storage capacity of 14.47 lakh million litres. On the same day last year, the storage level was 20.2%; in 2024, it was even lower at 14.7%.

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The seven lakes that give drinking water to Mumbai are Upper Vaitarna, Modak Sagar, Tansa, Middle Vaitarna, Bhatsa, Vehar, and Tulsi.

Reason Behind Water Cut Decision?

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted below-average rainfall during the monsoon season due to El Nino and Indian Ocean Dipole conditions. El Nino occurrences typically result in lower monsoon rainfall and higher temperatures in portions of India throughout June, July, and August.

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The civic officials stated that growing heat levels and quick evaporation of lake water were important reasons for imposing the cut, despite the fact that there is now enough stock available.

An additional 1.5 lakh million litres from Bhatsa Dam's reserve stock and 90,000 million litres from Upper Vaitarna Dam will be made available for consumption in Mumbai.

“Every year, we plan and account for the water stock to last till July 31 as we expect rainfall in the months of June and July. However, this year we have accounted for August 31, as rains may be delayed due to the El Nino and Indian Ocean Dipole conditions,” said a BMC official. “If rains are delayed or erratic, we have to ensure that the water stock lasts. The 10% water cut is being implemented as per the directions of the state govt. But despite the precautionary measure, we don’t expect much of an impact, as ours is a coastal region,” said a BMC official.

Citizens asked to use water carefully, but no panic yet

Following the announcement, the BMC urged homeowners and commercial entities to utilize water wisely and avoid waste. Businesses have also been asked to use water-saving measures during the period of restricted supplies.

Officials, on the other hand, informed citizens that there is now no reason to fear and that the move is being made solely as a precaution to ensure water availability if the monsoon arrives late or rainfall is unequal.

Water supply management has become a recurring issue for various urban local bodies in years with delayed or poor monsoons, particularly in western India, where towns rely significantly on reservoirs.