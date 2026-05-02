Watermelon Ruled Out As Cause After Mumbai Family Of 4 Dies, Morphine Presence In Body Hints At Poisoning

Mumbai: The suspicious death of four members of a family in Mumbai after a family dinner last Saturday has turned into a chilling medical and criminal mystery. According to reports, all four family members died within hours of falling ill after their dinner. Abdullah Dokadia (45), who ran a mobile accessories shop, his wife Nasreen (35), and their daughters Zainab (13) and Ayesha (16), all lost their lives after complaining of vomiting and diarrhoea in the early hours of Sunday morning.

As per the police, the initial speculation had centred on a watermelon the family ate at around 1 am, after hosting five relatives for a mutton pulao dinner. The fruit’s supposed role triggered a massive anxiety about food safety and even led to reports of falling prices in some local markets. However, investigators and doctors now believe the cause lies elsewhere and is far more dangerous.

The police sources claimed that the suggestion of watermelon contamination has been steadily undermined by forensic evidence. The sources familiar with the post-mortem findings say several of the victims’ organs, including the brain, heart and intestines, had turned green, which, as per the doctors, is inconsistent with ordinary food poisoning and more indicative of exposure to a toxic substance.

Morphine Detected As Probe Underway

Adding to the mystery, the preliminary toxicology reports have detected morphine in Abdullah Dokadia’s body. The experts suggested that Morphine is a powerful opioid typically used in hospitals under strict supervision. Its presence has prompted officials to examine whether it resulted from medical treatment, accidental ingestion, or deliberate administration.

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The state Food and Drug Administration has been cautious, stating that no link between the deaths and the watermelon has been established so far. An FDA official stressed that “conclusions will only be drawn after scientific confirmation” and confirmed that the final report remains pending. Meanwhile, the doctors who carried out the autopsies have reserved their official opinion until chemical analysis of the viscera is complete.

The police registered a case of accidental death last week and have since recorded statements from the five relatives who attended the dinner. All of them ate the mutton pulao and remained unharmed, which has shifted suspicion away from the main meal served earlier in the evening.

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Focus Turns To Stress

The investigating police team, with the pulao effectively ruled out, is now exploring multiple angles. The police officials are looking into whether the family was under any personal or financial stress that might explain the tragedy. At the same time, the FDA is examining whether the watermelon could have been tainted with an external toxic substance or adulterant, even if the fruit itself was not naturally harmful.

As the investigation shifts to some other mysterious angle, the neighbours termed the Dokadias as a close-knit family, calling the sudden loss of both parents and their teenage daughters a suspicious question. The police are urging the public not to jump to conclusions, as the viscera samples of all four victims have been sent for detailed chemical analysis. The police and health officials stated that they will await those results before ascertaining the exact cause of death.