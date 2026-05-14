‘We Are Not Against Any Religion’: TVK MLA Mustafa Clarifies After ‘Eradicate Sanatana Dharma’ Row

Chennai: A fresh political controversy erupted in Tamil Nadu on Thursday after VMS Mustafa issued a clarification following outrage over his remarks on “abolishing Sanatana Dharma”.

The Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam MLA took to X to assert that the party was “not against any religion in particular”, amid mounting criticism from BJP leaders and political opponents.

In the video shared by Mustafa, women can be heard chanting mantras invoking Hindu deities in Tamil while repeatedly mentioning the MLA’s name, apparently aimed at countering allegations that he or his party harboured anti-Hindu sentiments.

The clarification came shortly after Mustafa’s controversial remarks to reporters, where he appeared to endorse the ideological line of social reformers Periyar and BR Ambedkar on Sanatana Dharma.

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“We too subscribe to the ideals of Periyar and Ambedkar. We too have entered the fray to abolish Sanatana...” Mustafa had said, triggering a major political storm.

The remarks immediately drew sharp reactions from BJP leaders, who accused TVK of pursuing “divisive politics” while allegedly seeking Hindu votes.

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BJP leader Shanthi Kumar launched a direct attack on the party, saying, “TVK MLA Mustafa says they entered politics to destroy Sanatana, Udhayanidhi repeats the same old ‘eradicate Sanatana’ line, and silence from Vijay speaks volumes.”

“Hindu votes were taken with folded hands, but now the real agenda is out in the open,” he added in a post on X.

The row comes amid renewed controversy over comments by Udhayanidhi Stalin, who reiterated his criticism of Sanatana Dharma earlier this week in the Assembly.

“Sanatana Dharma, which divides people, must certainly be abolished,” Udhayanidhi had said while referring to a dispute linked to the sequence followed during a recent government swearing-in ceremony.

Reacting to Udhayanidhi’s remarks, BJP spokesperson CR Kesavan described the speech as a “toxic rant” and accused opposition leaders in Tamil Nadu of indulging in “divisive hate politics”.