Published 17:46 IST, November 18th 2024
We Are Not Remedy For Everything: SC Rejects Plea for Probe Into Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose's Death
The Supreme Court rejected the plea seeking a probe into the death of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. It noted that SC is not the remedy and expert on all issues.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Manas Gupta
Supreme Court of India rejects PIL seeking probe into the death of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose | Image: PTI
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
17:46 IST, November 18th 2024