sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Delhi Air Pollution | Kailash Gahlot | Ali Khamenei | Maharashtra Elections | Manipur Unrest | PM Modi's Brazil Visit |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • We Are Not Remedy For Everything: SC Rejects Plea for Probe Into Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose's Death

Published 17:46 IST, November 18th 2024

We Are Not Remedy For Everything: SC Rejects Plea for Probe Into Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose's Death

The Supreme Court rejected the plea seeking a probe into the death of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. It noted that SC is not the remedy and expert on all issues.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Manas Gupta
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Supreme Court of India rejects PIL seeking probe into the death of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose
Supreme Court of India rejects PIL seeking probe into the death of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose | Image: PTI
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

17:46 IST, November 18th 2024