Updated 5 November 2025 at 09:01 IST
‘We Are Nowhere Close..’: Former Naxal Urges Remaining Cadres To Surrender | WATCH
- India News
- 3 min read
Narayanpur: As Naxals have started to surrender across the state of Chhattisgarh, former Naxal Gandhi Tate, also known as Kamlesh or Arab, urged the remaining Naxals to surrender, saying that they are nowhere close to their aim.
"I want all the remaining Naxals to surrender because we are nowhere close to our aim, and we will not be able to achieve it because of the government's policies," Tate, who surrendered to authorities in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur, told ANI.
He further said that despite being with the organisation for nearly two decades, its promises were never fulfilled.
"In the party, the ideas on paper have not been implemented practically, like strengthening the party in various areas. We had been limited to forests. We were nowhere near our aim... I joined Naxalism in 2005. There were various limitations within the organisation like prohibiting our children from going to school and were not allowed to have a mobile phone. We were kept away from the basic facilities and necessities," he said.
Another Surrendered Naxalite Suklal Jurri, also known as Dr Suklal, said that he joined the Naxal organisation in 2006 and worked as a medical practitioner and Divisional Committee (DVC) Member in the Marh Division before surrendering earlier this year.
Speaking to ANI, Suklal said, “I surrendered on 20 August 2025 before the Narayanpur SP. I joined the Naxal organisation in May 2006. I was taught medical practice in the forests by Naxalites. Back when I was a student, I was inclined towards medicine, which helped me learn it quickly in the organisation.”
He said his medical responsibilities extended to performing procedures within the organisation. "As a doctor, I sterilised 10-15 people as per their wish. I worked as a DVC member of the Marh Division," Suklal added.
Currently, 110 surrendered Naxals, including 52 women and 58 men, aged between 18 and 50 years, are undergoing various vocational courses, all striving for a fresh start. All of these surrendered Naxals surrendered in the span of last two months.
Published By : Moumita Mukherjee
Published On: 5 November 2025 at 09:01 IST