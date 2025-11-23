'We Are People of Bharat, Hindu Society, Hindu Rashtra...Must Uphold Dharma': RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat

Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday asserted that the people of the country, as part of the "Hindu Society" and "Hindu Rashtra," should uphold 'Dharma' and fulfil their responsibilities, drawing inspiration from the Bhagavad Gita.

Addressing the 'Divya Geeta Prerna Utsav' organised in Lucknow, Bhagwat said that the teachings of the Bhagavad Gita remain timeless and universally relevant, stating that its 700 shlokas contain the essence of all knowledge and provide solutions for every situation.

"We are people of Bharat, a Hindu society and a Hindu Rashtra. We must uphold dharma, carry out our responsibilities, and spread the word about sacrifice and service to the world. In the 700 shlokas of the Geeta, Bhagwan Vyas provides the essence of all customs and knowledge, past and present, worldwide," the RSS chief said.

"Everything becomes evident when one reads the Gita in its original form and fully comprehends it. The Gita has a unique property in that each time you think about it, you learn something fresh and applicable to your current circumstances. It has everything, providing direction for every situation at all times," he added.

The Divya Geeta Prerna Utsav is being held today in Lucknow to spread the teachings of the Bhagavad Gita. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also participated in the gathering.

Recalling India's historical stature, the RSS chief said the country was once the "Vishwaguru" but faced centuries of invasion and slavery.

He further stressed that only India possesses the "correct path" for the world, rooted in its ancient scriptures and traditions.