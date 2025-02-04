sb.scorecardresearch

Union Budget 2025 in association with

logo4 logo1 logo2 logo3 logo5 logo6 logo7 logo8 logo9 logo9
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ PM Modi in Lok Sabha | Uniform Civil Code | Delhi Polls | Tariff vs Tariff | Trump-Modi Meet | Maha Kumbh |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • We Are Walking Path of Santushtikaran And Not Tushtikaran: PM Modi's Dig At Congress

Published 18:32 IST, February 4th 2025

We Are Walking Path of Santushtikaran And Not Tushtikaran: PM Modi's Dig At Congress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that they are walking on the path of fulfilment of dreams and not just appeasement, as he took a dig at Congress.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi
PM Modi attacks urban naxal who talks about waging war against Indian state | Image: Republic Media Network

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that they walk on the path of fulfilment while some are only interested in politics of appeasement, as he took a dig at the Congress party. Replying to the Motion of Thanks to President's address in Lok Sabha PM Modi said they believe in Santushtikaran instead of Tushtikaran.

"To make our country 'Viksit Bharat', we will have to be free of 'tushtikaran' (appeasement). We have chosen the path of 'santushtikaran'. We are walking the path of tushtikaran nahi santushtikaran," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 18:35 IST, February 4th 2025

Narendra Modi Congress