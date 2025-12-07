'We Are Working With Full Enthusiasm for Holistic Development of Border Areas': Rajnath Singh

Lauding the BRO for their efforts, Singh stated that the speed and efficiency with which BRO has developed infrastructure in border areas. | Image: ANI

Leh: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday stressed the Centre's commitment to holistic development of border areas saying that the constant effort of the government is to strengthen communication and connectivity in the border areas, including Ladakh.

The Defence Minister asserted that the government and organisations like Border Roads Organisations (BRO) is working with full enthusiasm for the holistic development of border areas.

"Our constant effort has always been that, including Ladakh, all border areas, our communication and connectivity with them should become even stronger. If I give another example in front of you, then just recently, during the Chanakya Defence Dialogue, I inaugurated a 200 kilowatt Green hydrogen based Microgrid power plant in Ladakh, which will be very beneficial not only for this region but also for the surrounding regions," said Rajnath Singh while addressing the inaugural ceremony of BRO Projects in Leh.

"We are working with full enthusiasm for the holistic development of our border areas. Our government, our armed forces, and organizations like BRO stand with you, firmly connected to your hearts. We just need to keep strengthening this bond, so that our relationship is not affected by any external element," he added.

Lauding the BRO for their efforts, Singh stated that the speed and efficiency with which BRO has developed infrastructure in border areas has provided a significant boost to national development.

He said, "In the past few years, the speed and efficiency with which BRO has developed infrastructure in border areas has also provided a significant boost to national development. Through indigenous solutions, by successfully completing complex projects, BRO has today emerged as a synonym for 'Communication' and 'Connectivity'."

Defence Minister underlined that communication and connectivity are not mere technical tools but essential pillars of societal and civilisational growth. "In a society where communication is empowered, democratic values, cultural diversity, and scientific temper get the opportunity to flourish.

Thus, communication and connectivity are not merely technical mechanisms or tools but the foundational pillars of the continuous development of human civilization," Singh added.

He emphasised that border infrastructure such as roads, bridges, and tunnels are not merely tools of connectivity but also serves as a lifeline for security, the economy, the mobility of armed forces, and disaster management.

"For any country to develop, they need roads, bridges and tunnels... If we talk about border security, these tools of connectivity become more important. The roads built in the border area are not just roads; they serve as lifelines for security, the economy, the mobility of armed forces, and disaster management. The Shyok Tunnel, being inaugurated today in Ladakh, is a prime example of this," the Defence Minister stated.

Highlighting the benefits of these infrastructures, he said, "There are various benefits of these infrastructures. First, it will enhance the mobility of our armed forces. Second, whenever needed, logistics can be delivered to our armed forces very smoothly. Third, such projects will also boost tourism.

Fourth, our brothers and sisters here will get employment from that growing tourism, and economic activities will increase. Fifth, but most importantly, the faith of the people here in development, in the government, in the system, and in democracy will be strengthened."

Singh further stated, "The increase in connectivity in border areas is impacting everyone in a multi-dimensional way. Today, our soldiers stand strong in difficult terrains because they have access to roads, real-time communication systems, satellite support, surveillance networks, and logistics connectivity. Every minute, every second of a soldier deployed on the border is extremely important. Therefore, connectivity should not be viewed merely as limited to networks, optical fiber, drones, and radars, but rather as the backbone of security."