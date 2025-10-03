'We Categorically Reject These False and Baseless Allegations," Says MEA on Bangladesh Home Advisor's Remarks | Image: ANI, X

New Delhi: India on Friday rejected accusations from Bangladesh's interim administration that sought to implicate New Delhi in the recent unrest in Khagrachhari district, stressing that Dhaka had failed to maintain order and was attempting to deflect responsibility.

During the weekly media briefing, MEA Official Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, responding to a question from ANI on the remarks by Bangladesh's Home Advisor Jahangir Alam Chowdhury, said, "We categorically reject these false and baseless allegations. The interim government of Bangladesh is unable to maintain law and order in Bangladesh, has a habit of routinely trying to shift the blame elsewhere."

He continued, "It would do well to introspect and conduct serious investigations into the actions of local extremists committing violence, arson and land grabs against the minority communities in the Chittagong Hill Tracts."

The response followed Chowdhury's comments, in which he attempted to hold both deposed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and India accountable for the current crisis.

Chowdhury had also claimed that "certain quarters" were attempting to inflame communal tensions during the Durga Puja festival, though he presented no supporting evidence.

Meanwhile, Khagrachhari has remained on edge since Sunday after clashes erupted between tribal residents and Bengali settlers following the alleged gang rape of a tribal girl.

The violence left several people dead and dozens more injured, including 13 army personnel and three policemen.

Authorities subsequently enforced prohibitory orders under Section 144, restricting public gatherings.

However, scattered incidents of violence persisted, with locals saying many residents stayed inside their homes out of fear of renewed clashes.