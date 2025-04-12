'We Don't Support This Law': Mamata Banerjee's Message Amid Raging Violence in Murshidabad Over Waqf Act

New Delhi: West Bengal’s Murshidabad district witnessed protests over the newly passed Waqf Act. multiple vehicles were set ablaze, and mobs took to the streets in Jangipur and surrounding areas. The situation has since been brought under control, according to Bengal police, but tensions remain high across districts like Suti, Samserganj, and North 24 Parganas.

Amid Violence Mamata Banerjee Distances Herself

As violence gripped the state, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took to X. “We do not support this law and this law will not be implemented in our state,” she wrote.

“Remember, we did not make the law that many are agitated against. The law was made by the central government. So the answer you want should be sought from the central government. We have made our position clear on this matter - we do not support this law. This law will not be implemented in our state. So what is the riot about?” she wrote.

She further appealed for calm and condemned the violence.

“My sincere appeal to all people of all religions, please remain calm, remain restrained. Do not engage in any unrighteous behavior in the name of religion. Every human life is precious, do not incite riots for the sake of politics. Those who are inciting riots are harming the society. Also, remember, we will take legal action against those who incite riots. We do not condone any violent activity,” the TMC leader said.

“Some political parties are trying to misuse religion for political gain. Do not give in to their persuasion.I think religion means humanity, goodwill, civilization and harmony. I appeal to everyone to maintain peace and harmony,” she added.

Governor Steps In, Calls HM Shah Amid Crisis

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose contacted Union Home Minister Amit Shah , providing a detailed briefing on the deteriorating situation.

The Governor has also instructed the state administration to take immediate and firm action against those inciting unrest. A 24x7 control room and helpline have been set up to respond to public concerns.

Responding to requests from the local administration, BSF troops were mobilised to assist in restoring peace.

“The crowd got unruly, creating a law and order situation,” said BSF DIG PRO Nilotpal Kumar Pandey.

The state police, in a later statement, confirmed that traffic had resumed on the national highway and that raids were ongoing to identify and arrest the instigators.