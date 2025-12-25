'We Don’t Accept This Decision': Vadodara Car Crash Victim's Husband After Accused Gets Bail

New Delhi: The Gujarat High Court on Monday granted bail to the 23-year-old accused, Rakshit Chaurasia, who was booked for rash driving that led to the death of one person and injured seven others. The family of the deceased woman has strongly opposed the decision.

Speaking exclusively to Republic, Purav Patel, the husband of the deceased, said his family does not accept the bail granted to the accused and questioned the court’s decision, stating that Chaurasia was drunk, overspeeding, and responsible for his wife’s death.

“We don’t accept this decision. He killed my wife; he was drunk and speeding in his car. He shouldn’t be granted bail. Our family has suffered a lot. We need justice,” he said.

He raised serious concerns over the circumstances of the decisions, questioning how bail was granted despite drug consumption and overspeeding. Further, expressing anger but faith in the judicial system, he said the family has no option other than trusting the court.

Advertisement

“There is a lot of anger inside us. He had consumed drugs and was driving at a speed of 140. How is this acceptable? But we can only depend on the court,” he added.

He further revealed that he had been bedridden for ‘six to eight months’ following the incident and had not been able to sleep since learning of the accused being granted bail.

Advertisement

What is the Vadodara car crash?

A horrific road accident was reported from Vadodara on Holi eve, where a speeding car driven by an intoxicated youth rammed into multiple vehicles, killing the woman riding a scooty on the spot and leaving 7 others injured in the crash. The incident took place near Amrapali Chaar Rasta, a busy intersection in Karelibagh.

A Volkswagen car, moving at high speed, first hit a two-wheeler and then ran over several others. The woman who lost her life has been identified as Hemali Patel. She was riding a scooty when the car hit her, killing her instantly. The entire incident was caught on camera, and disturbing visuals from the scene showed the accused stepping out afterwards, appearing completely unaware of the gravity of the situation.

He was seen shouting phrases like “another round” and “Om Namah Shivay”, further shocking those present at the scene.

Who is Rakshit Chaurasia?

Rakshit Ravish Chaurasia, the youth behind the wheel, is a 23-year-old law student at Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda. He is a fourth-year student and a native of Varanasi. At the time of the accident, he was driving a Volkswagen Virtus sedan belonging to his friend and was under the influence of marijuana when he crashed into multiple vehicles.