"We Don’t Need Complaints, We Need Commitment": Col. Rajeev Bharwan At Nationalist Collective Conclave

Noida: At the Nationalist Collective Conclave, hosted by Republic Media Network, retired Indian Army officer Colonel Rajeev Bharwan delivered a powerful and inspiring speech. He called for action over apathy and successfully mobilised audiences with his unwavering message of national commitment.

Call to Duty

Col. Bharwan during his speech said, “We don’t need complaints, we need commitment,” urging citizens to stop blaming and start building.

In his talk Col. Bharwan said that nation-building requires discipline, sacrifice, and unity, not just slogans or social media outrage.

Drawing from his military experience, he said, “The Army doesn’t run on excuses. It runs on execution.”

The Spirit of the Soldier

His speech spotlighted the secular ethos of the Indian Army, where soldiers fight not for religion or caste, but for each other and the nation.

He shared real-life stories from conflict zones, including Siachen and the Northeast, that showcased the grit and grace of India’s armed forces.

Leadership Over Politics

In another session, Col. Bharwan spoke about the need for true leaders in the society, saying, "The Nation comes first, always and every time".