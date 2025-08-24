'We Gave Them Everything, Yet They Killed Her': Noida Woman's Father Breaks Down After Her Death

Nikki was set on fire by her husband and in-laws on Thursday night. | Image: Republic

Noida: The father of Nikki Bhati, a 28-year-old woman who was allegedly set on fire by her husband and in-laws over a Rs 36-lakh dowry demand, has made an emotional and angry appeal for justice.

Speaking to Republic, Bhikari Singh Payla, demanded that the accused be shot dead in an encounter and their house demolished as punishment.

“They are killers. They should be shot. Their home should be razed,” he said. “My daughter raised her son by running a small parlour. They kept torturing her. The whole family was part of this plan. They killed my daughter.”

Bhikari Singh also said that despite giving everything the in-laws asked for including a Scorpio SUV and a Bullet motorcycle the torture never stopped.

“They first demanded a Scorpio, we gave it. Then they asked for a Bullet, we gave that too. But they kept asking for more Rs 36 lakh. Still, they killed her,” he added.

The father warned that if the Uttar Pradesh government does not take strong action, he will go on a hunger strike.

“This is Yogi ji’s government. If pickpockets are shot in the leg, why not these murderers? If bulldozers can be used on criminals, why not on their house?”

Nikki Set on Fire in Front of Her Son

Nikki Bhati was assaulted and burnt alive by her husband Vipin Bhati and his family members at their home in Kasna, Greater Noida. The incident took place in front of her six-year-old son and elder sister, Kanchan.

Kanchan, who is also married into the same family, said that on Thursday evening, Nikki was beaten by her husband and mother-in-law, Daya.

When Kanchan tried to stop them, she was attacked as well. Vipin then allegedly poured a flammable liquid on Nikki and set her on fire with a lighter.

Kanchan recorded disturbing videos of the incident. One video shows Vipin assaulting Nikki. Another shows Nikki, badly burned, stumbling down a staircase after being set on fire.

She was first taken to a nearby hospital and then referred to Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital, where she died during treatment.

"My Daughter Died in Pain": Mother Breaks Down