‘We Have Custodians And Don’t Need Any Demon’: Mamata Banerjee’s Appeal Amid Murshidabad Violence

New Delhi: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday made a strong appeal for peace as violence over the Waqf Act continues to grip parts of the state.

“Everybody has the democratic right to stage a peaceful protest with permission. I will request people not to take the law into their own hands. To protect the law, we have custodians and do not need any demon,” Banerjee said, as quoted by PTI.

Clashes Erupt in Several Districts, Three Dead in Murshidabad

Her comments came in the wake of violent clashes in areas like Murshidabad, where three people were reportedly killed in Dhulian. The unrest, linked to protests against the amended Waqf law, also spread to South 24 Parganas, where Indian Secular Front (ISF) supporters clashed with police in Bhangar, torching vehicles and injuring officers.

‘Bengal Is the Land of Peace’

Appealing for unity and restraint, Banerjee said, “Live in peace. The land of Bengal is the land of peace. Its soil is as pure as gold.” She also criticised those who attack her for participating in religious events of various faiths. “Some people not only criticise me for visiting religious programmes, they even change my surname,” she added.

Skywalk Inauguration Near Kalighat Temple

The Chief Minister’s remarks came during the inauguration of a new skywalk near the Kalighat temple in Kolkata.

Following the ceremony, Banerjee walked to the temple to offer prayers, accompanied by city Mayor Firhad Hakim, Sports Minister Arup Biswas, and others.