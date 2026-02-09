'We Hold Sole Publishing Rights, No Copies Published': Penguin Random House on General Naravane's Book

New Delhi: After Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi waved a copy of former Army Chief General Naravane's memoir outside the Parliament last week, Penguine Random House has now issued a statement that it holds the sole publishing rights of the book ‘Four Stars of Destiny’ and no copies have been published yet.

The police have also found a PDF version of the book, available on certain websites. Some online platforms were also seen to be displaying the book cover, as if the book was open for sale.

“In light of recent public discourse and media reporting, Penguin Random House India would like to clarify that we hold the sole publishing rights for the book Four Stars of Destiny, a memoir by General Manoj Mukund Naravane, former Chief of the Indian Army,” the publishing house stated.

"We wish to make it clear that the book has not gone into publication. No copies of the book in print or digital form have been published, distributed, sold, or otherwise made available to the public by Penguin Random House India," it added.

Advertisement

“Any copies of the book currently in circulation, in whole or in part, whether in print, digital, PDF, or any other format, online or offline, on any platform, constitutes an infringement of PRHI's copyright and must immediately be ceased. Penguin Random House India shall be exercising remedies available in law against the illegal and unauthorised dissemination of the book,” the publishing house clarified.