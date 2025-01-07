We'll Definitely Win Delhi, It's A Battle Between Politics of Work And Politics of Abuse, Says Kejriwal | Image: Video Grab

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal gave his first reaction after the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the date for Delhi Assembly Elections 2025 schedule and results on Tuesday.

Calling the polls a battle between politics of work and politics of abuse, Kejriwal, in a post on X, wrote, “The date of the election has been announced. All the workers should be ready to enter the fray with full strength and enthusiasm. Their big systems fail in front of your passion. You are our biggest strength. This election will be between the politics of work and the politics of abuse. The people of Delhi will have faith in our politics of work. We will definitely win.”

Kejriwal and AAP leaders have accused the BJP of hurling abuses and trying to win the elections without having any chief ministerial candidate and issues.

Kejriwal also appealed to the Aam Aadmi Party workers to prepare to enter the political battle with full strength and enthusiasm and called them the party's biggest strength.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, earlier in the day, announced that Assembly polls in Delhi will be held on February 5 and the votes counted on February 8.

The last date to file nominations is January 17 and the scrutiny of nominations will be done by January 18.

Candidates will be able to withdraw their nominations till January 20.

"It is a single-phase election… We have deliberately kept polling on a Wednesday so more people come out to vote… like we did in Maharashtra," Kumar said at a press conference.