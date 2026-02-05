‘We Love K-Stars More Than Family’: Ghaziabad Sisters’ Note Cites Fear Of Beatings, Phones; Father Flags Obsession With Korea

New Delhi: Investigators probing the alleged suicide of three minor siblings in Ghaziabad have uncovered disturbing new details from the suicide note, forensic findings and statements recorded from family members, even as police stress that the probe remains ongoing and no single factor can yet be held responsible.

A suicide note recovered from the scene reveals an intense emotional attachment to Korean pop culture and celebrities, alongside references to prolonged family conflict. In one line, the minors wrote that it was “better to die than to be beaten”, indicating distress and fear within the household.

The note contains repeated emotional references to Korean idols, with statements such as “We love Korean stars more than our family” and “Koreans were our life”. Another line states, “We love Koreans and will not marry Indian men.” Police say the note also refers to frequent disagreements at home.

Post-Mortem Rules Out Assault

The police said the post-mortem examination has ruled out any signs of physical assault prior to death. According to medical findings, the cause of death was excessive bleeding resulting from the fall, consistent with jumping from a height.

“There are no injury patterns suggesting assault,” Nimish Patil, DCP, Trans-Hindon, said, adding that medical findings are being correlated with other evidence.

He said, “So far, the investigation indicates that the sisters died by suicide. In the initial probe, it appears that the family had switched off their mobile phones after noticing that they were excessively involved in Korean culture and very active on social media, following which this incident occurred.”

Phones Switched Off, Marriage Threat Alleged

As reported earlier, the family had taken away the minors’ mobile phones shortly before the incident. Police sources said the father told investigators that when he switched off their phones, the children refused to listen to him.

He allegedly warned them that if they did not obey him, he would get them married off, a remark that is now being examined in the context of the suicide note’s contents and the children’s mental state.

Investigators have also confirmed that the girls had been using two mobile phones for nearly seven months, both of which were sold recently, one of them about 15 days before the incident. The police said both phones need to be traced and recovered as part of the digital investigation.

Forensic Examination Of Devices Underway

One mobile phone recovered from the room is currently undergoing forensic examination. The police have reiterated that, so far, no evidence of online gaming addiction or external online manipulation has been found, countering early speculation.

“There is no online gaming angle at this stage,” DCP Patil said.

Children Out Of School, Family Structure Under Scrutiny

The police have confirmed that the minors had not been attending school for nearly two years, raising concerns about prolonged isolation and lack of structured social engagement.

Investigators are also examining family dynamics. According to police, the father has three daughters from his second wife, including a younger child, Devashi, also known as Devu, aged between three and four years. Officials have clarified that this information is being recorded as part of background verification and no direct linkage has been established.

Father’s Claims On Korean Influence

The father has claimed that the minors were insistent on studying at a Korean school and repeatedly expressed a desire to travel to South Korea. “They used to say, ‘We want to go to Korea, take us to Korea’. They would get angry at the mention of India,” he told reporters, also calling for a ban on Korean dramas.

What The Police Said

DCP Patil said the investigation is examining multiple aspects, including the suicide note, digital evidence, family interactions and mental health indicators. “This is a sensitive case involving minors. All claims, including those made in the suicide note, are being verified. It would be premature to draw conclusions,” the DCP said.