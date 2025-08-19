Food In Space, Study Struggles And Gaganyaan Dreams: PM Modi’s Candid Conversation With Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held an enriching interaction with astronaut Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, marking a proud moment for the nation.

Shukla, who recently served as the pilot of the Axiom-4 Space Mission to the International Space Station (ISS), shared his experiences in space and exchanged views with the Prime Minister on India’s growing space ambitions.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, “Had a great interaction with Shubhanshu Shukla. We discussed a wide range of subjects, including his experiences in space and progress in science & technology, as well as India's ambitious Gaganyaan mission. India is proud of its feat.”

Also Read: Shubhanshu Shukla Meets PM Modi In Delhi After Historic Space Mission

‘We Need Pool Of 40-50 Astronauts’: PM Modi

During the meeting, the Prime Minister stressed the importance of building a strong astronaut corps for India’s future space missions. “We need to have a pool of 40-50 astronauts for India’s space missions,” he said, adding that Shukla’s experience would be valuable for the upcoming human spaceflight programme, Gaganyaan.

Shukla reflected on his journey from being a fighter pilot to becoming an astronaut. "…When I joined the Air Force, I thought that I would not have to study, but I would have to study a lot after that. And after becoming a test pilot, it becomes a discipline of engineering."

"So I think we were well prepared when we reached for this mission... The mission has been successful; we have returned, but this mission is not the end; it is the beginning,” he said.

Challenges In Space

Sharing his experiences from the ISS, Shukla spoke about the challenges astronauts face. “The atmosphere there is different. There is no gravity… Food is a big challenge on a space station; there is less space, and cargo is expensive. You always try to pack as many calories and nutrients as possible in the least space, and experiments are going on in every way,” he explained.

Shukla also noted the global recognition of India’s space programme. “Wherever I went, whoever I met, everyone was very happy to meet me, very excited. The biggest thing was that everyone knew about what India is doing in the field of space. Many people were more excited about Gaganyaan than I was, and they were coming and asking me, “When is your mission going?” he said.

Gaganyaan Mission

PM Modi lauded Shukla’s achievements and said his journey would inspire the next generation of space explorers in India.

The Prime Minister also underlined that the success of missions like Gaganyaan would not only boost India’s scientific capabilities but also enhance the country’s global standing in space exploration.