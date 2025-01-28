We're Namesake Muslims; Allah Is The Master, He Will Save Waqf: Farooq Abdullah | Image: ANI

Srinagar: National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah, on Tuesday, said that Allah was the master and He alone would save the Waqf.

Speaking about the situation of Muslims in the world, Abdullah said, “Our condition is bad because we're far away from Allah. We're namesake Muslims.”

Abdullah said, “Allah is the master. He alone will save the Waqf. Whatever they do with the Waqf, they will not be able to erase the name of Allah.”

Sharing his views on Article 370, he asserted, "Article 370 was for the protection of this place. The law implemented in 1927 by Maharaja Kashmir was made to save the jobs of people here because they were not very educated."

Parliament To Take Final Decision On UCC, Waqf Issues: Omar

Omar Abdullah, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and son of the NC Chief, on Tuesday said it is the Parliament, which will take a final call on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC0 and the Waqf (Amendment) Bill.

Uttarakhand on Monday became the first state to implement UCC with the ruling BJP fulfilling a major commitment made ahead of the 2022 assembly polls, while the Joint Parliamentary Committee scrutinising the Waqf (Amendment) Bill adopted all amendments proposed by the ruling BJP-led NDA members and negated every change moved by opposition members.

“Let them do what they want to do till a law is enacted for the country. Finally, it is Parliament that will decide on this and not the individual UTs or states,” Abdullah told reporters here, reacting to the implementation of the UCC in Uttarakhand.

In response to another question about the Waqf bill, he said the parliamentary committee is still holding discussions and the government is not implementing any law.

In recent times, Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq met the committee and presented his views.