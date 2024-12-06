We Were In Favour Of 370, But Now We Are Not: AAP Spokesperson

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar said that her party supported the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir earlier but the way it has been implemented, now they don't.

On the debate, when Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami asked AAP spokesperson that the ‘charge’ against AAP is that “you are for the abrogation of Article 370 in Delhi but against it in Srinagar, so are you for or against the abrogation and is it true that AAP MLA supported the resolution in J&K for the restoration of Article 370?"

Responding to Arnab, Priyanka Kakkar said “…We supported the 370 because we thought it was for a good larger purpose but it didn’t serve it.”

When Arnab again asked her, “Are you for or against the abrogation of 370?” Priyanka said, “…we were earlier in favour of it previously but the way it has been implemented, we are not in favour of it.”

As the debate continued, Arnab once again asked AAP spokesperson to confirm that did she mean that the Aam Aadmi Party now wants the restoration of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, Priyanka Kakkar said, “It has not yielded the result it was meant for...”

Countering Priyanka Kakkar, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala said, “AAP MLA from Doda, Mehraj Malik in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly backed special status resolution despite Kejriwal’s stand on Article 370.

It is to be mentioned that AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal in August 2019 had backed Modi government's stand over the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

Kejriwal had then took to Twitter, now X, and wrote, “We support the government on its decisions on J&K. We hope this will bring peace and development in the state."

Watch the full conversation here: