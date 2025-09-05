'We Will Continue To Buy Russian Oil; GST Reforms Will Offset Tariff Impact': Nirmala Sitharaman

New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said that India will continue purchasing Russian oil, stressing that decisions will be guided solely by national interest.

"Whether it is Russian oil or anything else, we will take a call based on what suits our needs in terms of rates, logistics or whatever. Where we buy our oil from, especially it being a big ticket foreign exchange related item, is a call we will take based on what suits us best. So, we will undoubtedly be buying Russian oil," she said in an interview to a private TV channel.

The Union Minister reiterated that the contribution of crude oil to India's import bill is the highest.

The minister's statement has come at a time when the President of the United States, Donald Trump, has accused India of buying Russian oil and funding the Ukraine war, and has imposed a 50 per cent import tariff, effective from August 27.

President Donald Trump on Wednesday warned that the United States has not yet rolled out "Phase-2" and "Phase-3" tariffs against countries continuing trade ties with Russia. He called secondary sanctions on India a direct action against Russia, as "that cost hundreds of billions of dollars to Russia."

He said this when being asked about why he has taken no action against Russia after he assumed the Oval Office in January this year.

He also called India the largest buyer of Russian oil after China, indicating that New Delhi could face further penalties if it continues energy imports from Moscow.

Sitharaman also noted that "with a reform like GST, many of the tariff concerns would be offset."