'We Will suffer, We Will Share': Sam Pitroda Advocates Entry of Illegal Immigrants in India

New Delhi: Congress party's self-goal champion Sam Pitroda is back. This time, in an interview, just ahead of Delhi Assembly Elections, Pitroda is heard making a shocking justification for the entry of illegal immigrants into the country. In a remark, which is being widely shared on social media, Pitroda, Rahul Gandhi 's main man is heard advocating for the settlement of illegal migrants in India. Pitroda, who serves as the Chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress, also criticised the Narendra Modi -led government for its failure to address the issue effectively.

Launching a veiled attack on the Narendra Modi-led Government for launching a crackdown on illegal immigrants, Pitroda said,"Hum lagenge immigration ke peeche, gareeb hai ye log, bhukhe hai ye log, itna kaam kar ke aate hai, ofcourse illegally aate hai, wo bhi theek nahi hai, hum samajhte hai, lekin hum immigration ke peeche padenge, Bangladeshi ke peeche lagenge, minority ke peeche lagenge as opposed to saying we will include everybody, if we have to suffer a little bit, it's okay. we will suffer, we will share, but nobody wants to share. They want to keep their pie bigger and bigger."

Pitroda asked the government to prioritise pressing public concerns like global warming over solely focusing on migration issues.

Immigration Huge Issue in Delhi Elections

Meanwhile, Delhi Police launched a drive for the identification of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants residing in the national capital. The drive was conducted at various parts of Delhi including Kalindi Kunj, Shaheen Bagh and Jamia Nagar areas. The local police officers conducted door-to-door verifications where they checked their Aadhaar cards and voter IDs.

The Delhi LG Secretariat directed the chief secretary and police commissioner of Delhi to launch a two-month special drive to identify and take strict action against illegal Bangladeshi immigrants residing in the national capital.

Another police officer said cases may be registered if the immigrants are found to be staying illegally or involved in any illegal activity. Delhi has 15 police districts and the directions were issued to all the district heads to conduct the drive for two months.

5 Times When Rahul's Mentor Left Congress in Hot Water

Inheritance Tax Row: Last month, Pitroda stirred a political row with his ‘US has inheritance tax’ remark, which put the Congress party in a soup. Commenting on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘redistribution of wealth remark’ Pitroda said, "If one has $100 million worth of wealth and when he dies he can only transfer probably 45 per cent to his children, 55 per cent is grabbed by the government. That's an interesting law. It says you, in your generation, made wealth, and you are leaving now, you must leave your wealth for the public, not all of it, half of it, which to me sounds fair." "In India, we do not have such provisions. If an individual is worth 10 billion and passes away, their children inherit the entire sum, leaving nothing for the public... These are the discussions and debates that people will need to engage in," he added.

Ram Mandir Construction: At an event in the US, Pitroda made headlines by asserting that discussions in India rarely touch upon crucial issues such as inflation, employment, and education. Instead, he remarked, the discourse tends to revolve around religious themes like Ram, Hanuman, and Mandir. “When the entire nation is hung up on Ram Temple and Ram Janmabhoomi, it bothers me…To me, religion is something very personal, and national issues are education, employment, growth, the economy, inflation, health, the environment, and pollution. But no one speaks about it,” he had said.

Middle-Class People Should Not Be ‘Selfish’: Pitroda had left the Congress party in a soup in April 2019 by saying that the middle class should pay more taxes to guarantee a minimum income for poor households, asking them not to be 'selfish'.

Pulwama: In Feb 2019, Pitroda had sparked a heated debate with his remarks on the Pulwama attack. He had said, “I don’t know much about attacks. It happens all the time. The attack happened in Mumbai, also. We could have then reacted and just sent our planes, but that is not the right approach. According to me, that’s not how you deal with the world."