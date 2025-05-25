Weather Alert: Delhi-NCR Battered By Heavy Rains, Thunderstorms, And Power Outages

New Delhi: The national capital, Delhi, and its neighbouring regions were battered by heavy rains, thunderstorms, and strong winds on Sunday late at night, following a red alert issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The severe weather warning was issued due to the forecasted strong thunderstorms and gusty winds reaching speeds of 40-60 km/h. The heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms also lashed several parts of Haryana's Jhajjar, causing disruptions in the region. The unseasonal weather pattern has left residents scrambling for safety, with many taking to social media to share images and videos of the torrential downpour and its aftermath.

Earlier on Saturday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for Delhi and nearby areas, warning of strong thunderstorms, rain, and high-speed winds over the next two to three hours. The alert is part of a Nowcast warning based on the current weather conditions. According to the IMD, a thunderstorm cell is approaching Delhi and adjoining areas from the west and northwest. Under its influence, severe thunderstorm or dust-raising wind activity accompanied by frequent lightning and gusty winds will likely affect parts of the city in the next 1 to 2 hours. The IMD has been closely monitoring the weather pattern and has issued regular updates to keep residents informed.

IMD Advises Precautions

The weather department urged residents to take necessary precautions to ensure their safety. The IMD has cautioned people to avoid open spaces and not to take shelter under trees, as they can conduct electricity and increase the risk of electrocution. They have also asked citizens to avoid weak walls or unstable structures and stay away from water bodies. The possible impacts from the thunderstorm include tree uprooting and branch breaking, which can cause damage to property and infrastructure.

The crops like bananas and papaya could suffer moderate damage, and dry tree limbs might fall due to strong winds. The dust storms may also occur in some parts of the city, reducing visibility and causing respiratory problems. The residents are advised to stay indoors and keep a close eye on the weather forecast.

Recent Weather Pattern

Recently, on Wednesday, a cloud mass entered North Delhi and moved south-southeastwards, triggering a dust storm and strong winds. The winds blew at speeds of 50-60 kmph, gusting up to 70 kmph, accompanied by light rainfall earlier in the evening. The heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms also lashed several parts of Haryana's Karnal, causing disruptions in the region. The power disruptions were reported in several areas across the capital after an intense dust storm, followed by thunderstorms, hail, and rain lashed parts of Delhi on Wednesday. The sudden change in weather patterns has caught residents off guard, with many struggling to cope with the aftermath.

Daily Life Impacted

Power outages were reported in Bawana, Narela, Jahangirpuri, Civil Lines, Shakti Nagar, Model Town, Wazirabad, Dhirpur, and Burari. According to an official release from Tata Power DDL, to ensure public safety, the electricity supply had to be temporarily suspended in certain areas to prevent electrocution. Trees and branches fell onto power lines, damaging them and causing power outages. The power company has assured residents that it is working to restore power as soon as possible. The residents are advised to be cautious and avoid areas with fallen power lines.

The severe weather warning has caused massive disruptions to daily life in Delhi and neighbouring regions. The locals have been forced to stay indoors, with some even taking to social media to share images and videos of the torrential downpour and its aftermath. The traffic congestion on the roads has worsened due to the weather, with many roads becoming waterlogged and impassable. The IMD has advised residents to plan their journeys accordingly and avoid areas prone to flooding.

Early Monsoon Brings Relief To Farmers

The early arrival of the monsoon is expected to bring much-needed relief to farmers who have been struggling with drought-like conditions in recent years. The monsoon, which delivers nearly 70% of the rain that India needs to water farms and replenish aquifers and reservoirs, is the lifeblood of the country's $4 trillion economy. The early arrival of the monsoon is a welcome respite for farmers, especially in the southern and central states, where surplus pre-monsoon rainfall and an early monsoon onset will help them to sow summer crops earlier than usual, boosting crop yields.

The analysts have stated that abundant soil moisture and early sowing could boost crop yields, providing a much-needed boost to the agricultural sector. The monsoon's arrival is expected to bring relief to farmers who have been relying on rainfall to irrigate their crops. With the monsoon covering Kerala and parts of neighbouring Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, as well as parts of the northeastern state of Mizoram, the conditions are favourable for the monsoon's further spread into Goa, parts of Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, the northeastern states, West Bengal, and the remaining parts of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu over the next 2 to 3 days.

IMD Predicts Favourable Monsoon

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has been closely monitoring the monsoon's progress and has issued forecasts and warnings to help farmers and policymakers prepare for the upcoming season. According to the IMD, the monsoon has advanced into the remaining parts of the south Arabian Sea, some parts of the west-central and east-central Arabian Sea, the entire Lakshadweep area, and Kerala. The IMD has stated that conditions are favourable for further advance of the southwest monsoon into some more parts of the central Arabian Sea, entire Goa, some parts of Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh, some more parts of Karnataka, remaining parts of Tamil Nadu, some more parts of the west-central and north Bay of Bengal, some more parts of the northeastern states, and some parts of Sub-Hyimalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during the next 2-3 days.