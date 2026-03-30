Weather Update: Orange Alert Issued After Heavy Rain Lashes Parts Of Delhi-NCR
The weather department, in its nowcast warning, said light rain, along with thunderstorms and lightning, could be expected in Delhi-NCR.
- India News
- 1 min read
New Delhi: Heavy rain and intense thunderstorms lashed parts of Delhi-NCR on Monday as the India Meteorological Department issued an orange alert for Delhi and its surrounding areas.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has upgraded its weather warning from a Yellow to an Orange Alert, signalling a need for residents to be prepared for significant disruptions.
A moderate dust storm and wind speed of 50-70 kmph are likely, according to IMD. The orange alert will remain in place till 6 pm.
The IMD had issued yellow alerts across parts of India, including Delhi-NCR, warning of light rain, thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds on Monday. Further, there are chances of scattered light rain on Tuesday as well.
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