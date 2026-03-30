Weather Update: Orange Alert Issued After Heavy Rain Lashes Parts Of Delhi-NCR

New Delhi: Heavy rain and intense thunderstorms lashed parts of Delhi-NCR on Monday as the India Meteorological Department issued an orange alert for Delhi and its surrounding areas.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has upgraded its weather warning from a Yellow to an Orange Alert, signalling a need for residents to be prepared for significant disruptions.

A moderate dust storm and wind speed of 50-70 kmph are likely, according to IMD. The orange alert will remain in place till 6 pm.

The IMD had issued yellow alerts across parts of India, including Delhi-NCR, warning of light rain, thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds on Monday. Further, there are chances of scattered light rain on Tuesday as well.