Published 23:29 IST, July 22nd 2024
Monsoon LIVE: Rainfall Lashes Parts of Delhi, IMD Issues Red Alert for Gujarat | LIVE
The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for Gujarat while an orange alert predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall for Madhya Maharashtra.
- India News
- 7 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Monsoon LIVE: IMD Issues Red Alert for Gujarat; Heavy Showers Likely in Mumbai | Image: ANI
- Listen to this article
- 7 min read
Advertisement
08:47 IST, July 22nd 2024