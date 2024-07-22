sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 23:29 IST, July 22nd 2024

Monsoon LIVE: Rainfall Lashes Parts of Delhi, IMD Issues Red Alert for Gujarat | LIVE

The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for Gujarat while an orange alert predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall for Madhya Maharashtra.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Monsoon LIVE: IMD Issues Red Alert for Gujarat; More heavy showers expected in Mumbai
Monsoon LIVE: IMD Issues Red Alert for Gujarat; Heavy Showers Likely in Mumbai | Image: ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 7 min read
Advertisement

08:47 IST, July 22nd 2024