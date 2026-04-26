North India Sizzles Under Intense Heatwave; Prayagraj Hits 45°C As Delhi Goes On Yellow Alert

New Delhi: A large belt of North and Central India is currently grappling with a punishing early-season heatwave, with temperatures soaring to record highs this weekend.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for the national capital, while Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh emerged as the country's hottest spot, recording a blistering 45.2°C.

Scorching Temperatures

The mercury has consistently stayed between 40°C and 45°C across the northwest and central regions. While Prayagraj led the heat charts, other cities were not far behind.

In Rajasthan, Barmer recorded 44.8°C, while Sri Ganganagar touched 44.5°C. The IMD classifies a heatwave when the maximum temperature is at least 4.5°C above normal or reaches 45°C.

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In Delhi, the Safdarjung base station recorded a maximum of 42.8°C on Saturday, roughly five degrees above the seasonal average.

The "feels like" temperature, a measure of heat combined with humidity, was reported even higher at 42.4°C earlier in the day, making outdoor conditions nearly unbearable for residents.

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IMD Alerts and Forecast

The weather department’s yellow alert for Delhi warns residents to be prepared for heat-related stress.

Forecasters suggest that while the heatwave will persist through Sunday, a fresh Western Disturbance might bring slight relief to the plains between April 26 and April 28.

Isolated thunderstorms and gusty winds (30–40 kmph) are expected in some parts of the NCR, which could temporarily pull the mercury down.

The early arrival of such extreme temperatures has raised concerns over public health and power stability. India’s peak power demand hit a seasonal high of 240 GW this week as air conditioners and coolers ran at full tilt.

The phenomenon of warm nights, where minimum temperatures remain 2-5 degrees above normal, further prevents the human body from recovering from daytime heat exposure.

Safety Guidelines for Residents

Authorities have urged the public to take the following precautions:

Stay Hydrated: Drink plenty of water, ORS, or homemade drinks like lassi and lemon water.

Limit Exposure: Avoid going outdoors between 12:00 PM and 4:00 PM.

Dress Appropriately: Wear lightweight, light-colored cotton clothing and use umbrellas or hats.

Vulnerable Groups: Ensure elderly family members and children stay in cool, ventilated environments.

With the heatwave expected to tighten its grip on East Uttar Pradesh and parts of Odisha until April 27, the administration remains on high alert to manage potential water shortages and heat-related emergencies.