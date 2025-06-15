Weather Today: IMD Forecasts Moderate Rainfall In Delhi Till June 19

New Delhi: After persistent roasting temperatures in the national capital for the past week, people can expect gradual respite from heatwaves and scorching sun starting early Sunday as parts of the city witnessed light rainfall, thunderstorms, and strong winds.

Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) residents have been warned by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to stay indoors, predicting severe thunderstorms and strong winds for the city and nearby areas.

Moderate To Intense Spell Of Rain

According to IMD, a "moderate to intense spell of rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning and squally winds reaching 80-100 kmph speeds" swept through the city during the early hours of Sunday. At around 3:30 to 4:00 am two thundersqualls and hailstorms were recorded at Safdarjung. The wind speeds reached 104 kmph.

High wind speed doubles the risk of injuries due to flying debris and low visibility, keeping this in mind, IMD has issued an advisory for the residents to stay indoors and avoid any unnecessary travel.

Delhi is set to experience cloudy skies with very light to moderate rainfall, thunderstorms, dust storms, gusty winds, and lightning till June 19.

This will be a relief for the Delhiites as a red alert, a severe weather warning, was issued for the people just days ago given the extreme heat waves.

Delhi Weather The Past Week

The maximum temperature in the national capital as recorded by Delhi's official weather station, the Safdarjung Observatory, was 41.2 degrees Celsius on Friday.

Though 1.3 degrees Celsius above the normal, this was 2.7 degrees lower than the maximum temperature of Thursday. Humidity levels hovered around 51% and 69% making it warm and sticky throughout the day.

Daytime temperatures ascended to 41°C - 45°C, while the minimum temperature ran 31°C, observing a rise of four degrees above the seasonal average.

Extended Forecast

As per IMD, between June 12 and 18, the southwest monsoon will likely advance to the remaining regions of central and eastern India, along with some locations in northwest India.

Though the usual date of monsoon's arrival in Delhi is June 30, it can expect to experience the effects of this movement between June 19 and 25.

Pre-monsoon has hit several parts of India earlier than usual this year. Kerala witnessed it from May 24, well ahead of the normal June 1 schedule. Moving towards Mumbai, rain hit parts of the Bollywood city from May 26, which is approximately, 16 days prior to the normal date.

Shifting to the weather forecast for southern India, after a nearly 10-day pause, the monsoon has picked up pace again. Wednesday marked the beginning of heavy rainfall in parts of Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Konkan, and Maharashtra.

According to IMD's forecast, the second phase of monsoon might bring rainfall to West Bengal, Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand, and eastern Uttar Pradesh within the next week.