Published 11:01 IST, October 26th 2024
Cyclone Dana: Rainfall in East UP, Bihar, and MP as Depression Weakens After Havoc in Odisha
After Cyclone Dana made landfall, regions in eastern UP, parts of MP, Bihar, and Jharkhand are likely to experience rainfall till 31st October.
Reported by: Digital Desk
After Cyclone Dana made landfall, regions in eastern UP, parts of MP, Bihar, and Jharkhand are likely to experience rainfall till 31st October. | Image: Republic Digital
10:10 IST, October 26th 2024