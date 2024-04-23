Advertisement

Delhi: Heavy rains lashed Delhi and the national capital region (NCR) this evening, bringing respite to residents from the heatwave. The Tuesday rains came as a pleasant surprise to residents of Delhi NCR, who were bracing themselves for a more intense summer this year. The mid-summer rains in Delhi today were accompanied with a cool breeze after a mild dust storm.

The meteorological department had forecast light to moderate rain for Delhi NCR today. Temperatures currently in the region were as high as 38 degrees Celsius (maximum) and 22 degrees Celsius (minimum). Thus, the sudden rain brought relief to citizens.

Advertisement

However, flights at Delhi airport may be impacted and travellers are advised to check the flight status with the respective airlines. Spicejet posted a weather update on X, saying, “Due to bad weather (heavy rain) in Delhi (DEL), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may be affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status via http://bit.ly/2tG9xBx.”

#WeatherUpdate : Due to bad weather (heavy rain) in Delhi (DEL), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may be affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status via https://t.co/VkU7yLjZly. — SpiceJet (@flyspicejet)

However, post the rainy spell of one or two days, the summer will resume in Delhi and temperatures will be back to the normal average around this time of the year.

The other parts of the country have experienced some rains recently, including Pune and Nagpur in Maharashtra. However, heatwave prevails in most areas of India where summer is intense, and also cooler regions like Bengaluru in Karnataka.