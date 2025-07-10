Weather Update: IMD Issues Heavy Rainfall Alert For North India, Schools Closed In Several Areas

Weather News Updates: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued weather update and warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places over East Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu-Kashmir, Punjab and West Uttar Pradesh.

IMD Issues Heavy Rainfall Alert For North India

Warnings for West Madhya Pradesh. Date of Issue: July 10, 2025. Day 1: July 10, 2025, Heavy Rain, Thunderstorm & Lightning, Squall, etc.

IMD has issued a warning for heavy to very heavy rainfall likely at isolated places across Haryana, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu-Kashmir, Punjab, and West Uttar Pradesh, urging residents to stay alert and take necessary precautions.

IMD Weather Update for 10th July

Work From Home Advisory

Due to 133 mm of heavy rainfall in the last 12 hours, including 103 mm in just 90 minutes, Gurugram is on Orange Alert by IMD.

All corporate offices & private institutions are advised to allow work from home on 10th July 2025 to prevent traffic congestion.

Junior section schools and colleges in the region affected by heavy rain have declared a rainy day.

Flood Like Situation In Capital Region

Due to heavy rainfall around 7 PM on Wednesday many areas in Delhi-NCR are now flooded. The weather department (IMD) has issued a red alert due to the risk of more rain.

Several areas including east Delhi turned into a downpour, causing waterlogging on roads and inside colonies and road side houses.