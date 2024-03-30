×

Updated March 30th, 2024 at 07:26 IST

Weather Update: IMD Predicts Above-Normal Temperatures, Heatwave in India in April, May

According to IMD, heatwave conditions will prevail in parts of India including Maharashtra and Karnataka for the next few days.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Summer Flowers
The IMD has predicted abnormal temperatures as we approach April. | Image:Unsplash
  • 1 min read
New Delhi: Parts of the country will witness soaring temperatures and heatwaves in April and May, the India Meteorological Department has predicted.

Meanwhile, heavy rainfall is likely to lash Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh on Saturday whereas the national capital may witness very light intensity rain in the coming few days.

The IMD has predicted above-normal temperatures as we approach April. In April, heatwave conditions are likely to prevail over the central part of the country whereas in May, the country may experience heat waves over northwest and central India.

Heatwave conditions are likely to prevail over the central part of the country for the next two-three months.

Abnormal Temperatures in Northwestern India 

The temperatures in northwestern India are abnormal currently, owing to Western disturbances. The temperature will fall gradually, so it will become slightly comfortable for people but since this is a summer season, the temperature is likely to hover around 35 degree Celsius over Northwest India.

According to IMD, heatwave conditions will prevail in parts of India including Maharashtra and Karnataka for the next few days.

Heat wave conditions will prevail over Madhya Pradesh and in some parts of Karnataka till Sunday and dry weather specifically over central India. 
 

Published March 30th, 2024 at 07:12 IST

