Weather Update: Strong Winds, Thunderstorms and Moderate Rainfall Surround North India

Weather Update News: Shallow rain, Gusty winds and thunderstorm surrounds entire north India for the last two days. Indian Metrological department has issued warning of Heavy Rain very likely at isolated places over Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Kerala and Mahe, Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu & Puducherry.

Thundersquall with wind speed reaching( 50-60 kmph ) very likely at isolated places over Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Vidarbha and likely at isolated places over Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning & gusty winds( 40-50 kmph ) very likely at isolated places over Jharkhand, Kerala and Mahe, Sub Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Tamilnadu & Puducherry and Telangana.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning & gusty winds( 30-40 kmph ) very likely at isolated places over Assam & Meghalaya, Gangetic West Bengal, Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, Odisha and South Interior Karnataka.

IMD Weather Updates for Several Parts of India

Thunderstorm accompanied with Lightning very likely at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh and Lakshadweep. Dust Storm very likely at isolated places over Rajasthan.